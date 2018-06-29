{artifex} photographic media Uncategorized

“Nascar Trackside” by Andre Teague

A section of the suites at Bristol Motor Speedway is reflected in a puddle outside the fence during the Short Track US Nationals on Friday, May 18 2018 as heavy weather affected 2 of 3 days racing.

I spent my childhood living in Africa and the Near-East, reading National Geographic and Life magazines which developed my love of photography and interest in pursuing it as a profession.  I currently work as a full-time photographer at a small US newspaper- the Bristol Herald Courier- where I have been for the last 22 years after working a few short years in Washington D.C.

Shooting 4×5 black and white films at the local track is something I’ve wanted to do since I shot my first race 22 years ago.  American stock car racing goes back 50+ years and I wanted to document its modern form in a style and technology that harkens back to the early days of NASCAR while trying to maintain a modern approach.

Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
Pro Late Model Stock Car drivers qualify for the Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18 2018 (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
A pair of young girls find other entertainments in the shade of the grandstands as their parents watch the Pro Late Model Stock Car races on Sunday, May 20 2018 at Bristol Motor Speedway during the Short Track US Nationals (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
Race fans and racers watch as the various qualifying sessions for the Short Track US Nationals Friday, May 18 2018 at Bristol Motor Speedway (Image by Andre Teague)

Shooting 4×5 forces me to slow down and consider the image and camera technology I’m using- lens choice, shutter speeds and film selection are far more limited than using the digitals I also carry.  So instead of trying to get peak action shots, I’ve been more interested in what makes the sport so interesting to the fans.  While attendance has been steadily declining over the last decade, the most dedicated fans still show up and cheer on their favorite drivers.  I’m trying to find that one shot that explains why.

Large Format Race Weekend
A race fan watchs the NASCAR Monster Energy Series Food City 500 qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 13, 2018 from a seat along the backstraight overlooking the race track (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
Josh Berry gives a media interview during a break from testing his Late Model Stock Car week prior to the running of the Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
The Flying Brick- a 1965 Mercury 2-door entered in the Street Stock division for the Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (Image by Andre Teague)

The camera is pretty durable, but keeping concrete grit and rain out of the lenses and film holders is a challenge, so I keep everything in large ziplock bags.  And as at any racetrack, you have to be aware of your surroundings whenever there are cars on track.

Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
Friends and family watch as the Street Stock division stages on pit road before racing in the Short Track US Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, May 20 2018 (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
A section of the suites at Bristol Motor Speedway is reflected in a puddle outside the fence during the Short Track US Nationals on Friday, May 18 2018 as heavy weather affected 2 of 3 days racing (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend
Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. takes practice laps around Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 13, 2018 to prepare for the Food City 500 (Image by Andre Teague)

There are far too many shooters that influence me to fully list, but I am amazed by Sebastiao Salgado and Jim Nachtwey, Bauhaus, Dadaism, Soviet Realism, the Hudson Valley School, …  pretty much everything I see (LOL).

Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
Although Bristol Motor Speedway can seat 162,000 people, the best seats are often on pit wall in the infield- a family member of a driver watches a practice session for the Short Track US Nationals on Sunday, May 20 2018 (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2
Late Model Stock Car drivers and teams wait their turn to qualify as Compact-class drivers take practice laps Friday, May 18 2018 at Bristol Motor Speedway (Image by Andre Teague)
Large Format Race Weekend
NASCAR Monster Energy Series driver Clint Bowyer stands on the pit wall before the Friday, April 13, 2018 morning practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway (Image by Andre Teague)

About Andre Teague

36262149_787238011664625_5709979589183275008_n
Photo by Wade Payne

Just a guy with a camera, doing the daily grind and trying to make an interesting photo.

Based in Bristol Virginia USA.

Follow my published work from this series:

Large Format Race Weekend, Part 1:   https://bit.ly/2ymMUaB

Large Format Race Weekend, Part 2:   https://bit.ly/2HuCLrG

Part 3 is scheduled for August so stay tuned.

Twitter:  Andre Teague @Teague_BHCPhoto

 