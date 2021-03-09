The consequence of centuries of history has created two different realities, Portugal is a country very rich in cultural events.

This portfolio documents rituals with masks that take place in the Trás-os-Montes region.

Festivity of the Singles, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2018 – Paulo Monteiro

Saint Stephen festivity, Grijó de Parada, Portugal, 2019 – Paulo Monteiro

These pagan festivals have long been practiced in Agrarian societies on the winter solstice, dating back to Celtic and Roman culture. Subsequently, with the advent of Christianity, the Catholic Church incorporated the festivities into the Christmas cycle, which were renamed Festivities of the Singles or Saint Stephen Festivities. Saint Stephen was a young martyr of Christianity.

The masks are built by local artisans, who use the most diverse materials such as wood, cork or brass in their manufacture. They represent animals of the local fauna, diabolical figures or human figures.

Festivity of the Singles, Varge, Portugal, 2019 – Paulo Monteiro

Saint Stephen festivity, Grijó de Parada, Portugal, 2019 – Paulo Monteiro

Festivity of the Singles, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2018 – Paulo Monteiro

Participants in the rituals are called “máscaros” or “caretos”, depending on the village where the ritual takes place.

They are accompanied by other participants such as pipers and drummers, as well as others who assume the role of kings or bishops.

Festivity of the Singles, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2018 – Paulo Monteiro

Festivity of the Singles, Varge, Portugal, 2019 – Paulo Monteiro

Festivity of the Singles, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2018 – Paulo Monteiro

On December 25, 26 and 27 of each year, “máscaros” and “caretos”, run through the villages, enlivening the party with tricks and mischief. The feeling of chaos between the local villages and the visitors takes place as they perform their theatrical rituals. The inhabitants of the villages receive them in their houses, with a table well stuffed with food and drink.

In the past, only single boys could participate in the ritual, but nowadays participation has been extended in some villages to women and men, married or single, and also to children. This is an evolution that guarantees the continuity of the rituals, in addition to promoting equal opportunities.

Festivity of the Singles, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2018 – Paulo Monteiro

Saint Stephen festivity, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2019 – Paulo Monteiro

Festivity of the Singles, Ousilhão, Portugal, 2018 – Paulo Monteiro

This series is part of an ongoing project about Rituals with Masks in Portugal mainland.

The photos were taken in 2018 and 2019 in the villages of Ousilhão, Varge and Grijó de Parada. In 2020 the festivities were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All photos were shot on Kodak Tri-X and Fomapan 400 Action. I usually work with two Leica bodies: an R5 and an R6, fitted with an Elmarit 35 mm and a Summilux 50 mm.

About Paulo

I was born June 1963, in San Miguel, Azores also known as the “green islands” in Portugal & a self taught photographer. My passion is developing long term projects about various subjects, such as popular religiosity, profane festivities, architecture, landscape, nature of world as it transpires. My inspirational sources comes from the works of Henri Cartier-Bresson, William Eugene Smith, Sebastião Salgado and Cristina García Rodero, among others. My work has been displayed in Portugal and abroad. Website: https://paulomonteiro.jimdofree.com//

