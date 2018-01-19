The Showcase “Multiple Exposures” A collective showcase by John Yau

Welcome to “The Showcase” lovers of all things photography.

The power of social media often means I get to see, interact and connect with many film shooters across the globe. Some have become really good friends in person, others leverage each others support. In fact, all of the “Featured Articles (i see these as Hero Features due to the ask of the contributors) by our contributors was discovered through social media and through being active in various Facebook groups & forums including Instagram.

As part of our recent feature article by Mark Forbes “Take Two” the response was very positive. With various social media film photography groups being motivated in sharing their multiple exposure images and being involved in a huge way via our first submission call out in one of the Film Photography groups.

So the decision to feature a new article type called “The Showcase” which simply presents a smaller features that includes a collective of film photographers amongst the community with a common theme. The format is different and probably what most would be accustomed to naturally compared to our “Hero Features” which demonstrates another level of the photographer by writing an editorial to accompany their amazing images to tell a unique experience or story.

In our first Showcase, I introduce a number of photographers from “The Australian Film Photographers” Facebook group where it currently has just over 9,000+ members and quite active. I hope to have an opportunity to feature many of these shooters from other Social Media Groups as well in 2018.

Some of these were intentional and others sheer happy accidents. None the less these are multiple exposures shot on film emulsions. All the film photographers featured have links available so feel free to connect and follow the continued work they are producing.

The Showcase is all about giving it a go and putting yourself out there and sharing what you love in photography.

Hồng Nhung (Sam Bluer)

Sam comes from a Vietnamese background who has been shooting film photos for around eight years. She shoot’s anything which attracts her eye, in both black & white and colour (but mostly black & white). Sam prefers to keep photography as a passionate hobby as it drives her desire to discover new things.

Follow Sam visit her Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sam.bluer/

Rory King

Rory King’s work sits in the hybrid space between documentary photography and personal narratives fleshed out with a visually poetic impetus. Primarily shooting his work in black and white, and driven solely by analogue techniques, King is interested in exploring the dualities and juxtapositions of human experience, the unseen personalities living on the fringes of society, and the relationship between the sublime, and our emotional condition. King recently graduated from National Art School majoring in Photography and is currently undertaking a long term project exploring the decline of the opal industry in rural Australia.

Follow Rory via the links here:

Website: www.roryking.net

Instagram: instagram.com/kingroary/

Jake Bright (aka Threepwood)

Jake Bright is a Melbourne based photographer and camera repairman. When he’s not fixing old cameras he’s out shooting with them.

Follow Jake via the links here:

Facebook: facebook.com/instantcameraguy/

Instagram: instagram.com/theinstantcameraguy/

Carly Webber

With a knowledge of digital & film photography, a compulsive interest in human potential and greatness, and inspired by her talented subjects, Carly Webber creates beautiful and classical portraits and marries them with honest and deeply personal stories of passion and tenacity.

Combining human connection and creativity, there is always something new and uplifting coming out of her studio.

Follow Carly via the links here:

Website: carlywebber.com

Instagram: instagram.com/carly.webber/

William Spiers

Graduating with a Diploma IV in photography, William has been shooting film for 18 years. He mainly shoot 35 mm negative film, any thing from documentary to pictorials.

William uses multiple exposure and other effects because he likes anything that destroys people’s concept of visual reality, especially in photography. People tend to believe photographs, so if you undermine reality that really shakes them and knocks there conditioned thinking off track.

Follow William via the links here:

Flickr: flickr.com/photos/37615105@N04/

Instagram: instagram.com/williamlspiers/

Bill Poon

Bill Poon was a Melbourne commercial photographer from 1983 to 2014, specialising in fashion. He went into semi-retirement in 2015 to pursue his passion in fine art photography and shoot to his own briefs. Having experienced the transition from film to digital in the commercial world, he has now returned to shooting solely analogue and Instant Film mediums. He prefers not to crop any of his images, believing that what he sees in the view finder should be what the viewers experience.

Follow Bill via the links here:

NOTE from Bill… The following links are definitely Not Safe for Work Environments (NSFW) as they contain fine art nudity and adult content.

Tumblr: billpoonphotodesign.tumblr.com

Instagram: instagram.com/billpoonphotography/

