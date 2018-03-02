Japan Vlog Part 2 by Pushing Film

The second part of our vlog in Japan in early December 2017 amps it up with more film photos. We take a scenic few days in the countryside by Mount Fuji, and continue our travels to multiple destinations. We include some visits to photography-centric locations, and show you all the film shots we take along the way.

For more of our content visit us on Instagram:

Pushing film: @pushingfilm

Hashem McAdam: @exaframe

Sarah Ruhullah: @sshadmani

Matthew Lee: @mattsleephoto

Music: “432” by Cambo (Cameron Smith) https://cambosmith.bandcamp.com “Comedie” by Jahzzar http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jah… “A Human Being” by Andy G. Cohen

Released under a Creative Commons Attribution International License

If you missed out on the first edition, be sure to check it out via Japan VLOG Part 1

